Ex-Warrington Wolves and NRL veteran Greg Inglis takes up shock coaching role

WESTS TIGERS have announced that NRL Hall of Fame inductee, Greg Inglis, has joined the club’s NRLW coaching staff.

The 38-year-old former rugby league great has previously worked with the club in a specialist mentoring capacity and will now officially become a member of the Wests Tigers NRLW Coaching team.

Inglis will work as a specialist Assistant Coach for the NRLW team’s outside backs and will support the players and coaching staff with his profound experience gained as a player, as well as in his new role with the Queensland Women’s State of Origin team.

Wests Tigers NRLW Head Coach, Brett Kimmorley, expressed his excitement about the appointment.

“Greg is a phenomenal addition to our coaching staff,” said Kimmorley.

“I have no doubt that he will have a profound impact on our squad as we build towards the upcoming season.

“Greg has finished an NRL coaching course, as well as attended our Pathways education session, and the support from the club to continue to grow in the NRLW program is evident with this investment.”