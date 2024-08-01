Every Super League club’s average attendance so far during the 2024 season

THE Super League season is into its second half and as the race for top spot and the top six heats up, so does the race for the all-important IMG points.
Part of the IMG points will be based on fandom – with attendances a big part of that, with extra points for an average of 7,500 and above across the season.
Super League Away Fans have calculated the average crowd of every Super League side for the 2024 season as of yet – and, as things stand, nine Super League sides would get the full attendance points.
1.Wigan Warriors – 14,356
2. Leeds Rhinos – 13,632
3. St Helens – 12,152
4. Hull FC – 11,539
5. Hull KR – 10,151
6. Warrington Wolves – 9,085
7. Catalans Dragons – 8,755
8. Leigh Leopards – 7,721
9. Castleford Tigers – 7,561
10. Salford Red Devils – 4,769
11. Huddersfield Giants – 4,624
12. London Broncos – 3,435
Average @SuperLeague attendances ⬇️@WiganWarriorsRL 14356@leedsrhinos 13632@Saints1890 12152@hullfcofficial 11539 @hullkrofficial 10151@WarringtonRLFC 9085@DragonsOfficiel 8755@LeighLeopardsRL 7721@CTRLFC 7561@SalfordDevils 4769 @Giantsrl 4624 @LondonBroncosRL 3435
— Super League Away Fans (@RLawayfans_) July 31, 2024
Click here to get the digital edition of League Express
Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express
League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.