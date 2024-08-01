Every Super League club’s average attendance so far during the 2024 season

THE Super League season is into its second half and as the race for top spot and the top six heats up, so does the race for the all-important IMG points.

Part of the IMG points will be based on fandom – with attendances a big part of that, with extra points for an average of 7,500 and above across the season.

Super League Away Fans have calculated the average crowd of every Super League side for the 2024 season as of yet – and, as things stand, nine Super League sides would get the full attendance points.

1.Wigan Warriors – 14,356

2. Leeds Rhinos – 13,632

3. St Helens – 12,152

4. Hull FC – 11,539

5. Hull KR – 10,151

6. Warrington Wolves – 9,085

7. Catalans Dragons – 8,755

8. Leigh Leopards – 7,721

9. Castleford Tigers – 7,561

10. Salford Red Devils – 4,769

11. Huddersfield Giants – 4,624

12. London Broncos – 3,435

