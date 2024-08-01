Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam reveals long-term coaching job interest

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has admitted that a future coaching job as leader of a Papua New Guinea NRL team would be the dream.

Lam is, of course, a proud Kumul having both played for and coached his country.

In recent weeks and months, however, speculation has continued to grow that PNG could be heading up a future franchise in the southern hemisphere’s most prestigious competition.

And it’s safe to say that Lam would be keen to be a part of it – even though he has outlined his love for the Leigh club.

When asked about a potential future role in PNG, Lam said: “You’ve got my heart ticking over here.

“That excites me to be involved in some way down the track with PNG, whether it’s 2028 or 2030 or beyond.

“I think I could help out in some way there right across the board, but I’m really, really happy where I am here at the moment and I don’t want to be anywhere else in the world.

“I get on great with all of the players, the fans here are as good a fanbase as you’ll find in Super League.

“Our facilities here are unbelievable, the owner’s been great for us in how we’ve evolved as a club over the last couple of years with the change of name.

“It’s just buzzing around town, to be involved at this place last Friday night against St Helens, that was something that I think everyone needs to experience.

“It gives the town something to look forward to every week so there’s no better place at the moment, I’m loving it here.

“But I think you’ve always got to look at where you think your future may lie and if that is in PNG then that might be an option for me in the future. It’s exciting times ahead either way.”

