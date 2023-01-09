Every Super League club’s best three bets to be top try-scorer for the 2023 season as Wigan Warriors have shortest odds

DURING the Super League era, a number of stars have etched their name in glory crossing the whitewash throughout the season.

Lesley Vainikolo set the record in 2004 with 36 tries before Castleford Tigers star Denny Solomona smashed that with 40 in 2016.

Castleford’s Greg Eden almost broke the record with 38 tries in 2017, but the nearest to that figure was Wigan Warriors’ Bevan French in 2022 who crossed 31 times.

Now, the bookmakers have revealed which Super League stars are the best bets ahead of the 2023 season. Here is every Super League club’s three best bets to be top try-scorer across the whole competition next season, according to the governing body’s sponsors, Betfred.

Castleford Tigers

Greg Eden – 16/1

Bureta Faraimo – 25/1

Jason Qareqare – 33/1

Catalans Dragons

Tom Johnstone – 16/1

Fouad Yaha – 18/1

Tom Davies – 20/1

Huddersfield Giants

Jermaine McGillvary 20/1

Innes Senior – 25/1

Jake Bibby/Will Pryce – 33/1

Hull FC

Adam Swift/Darnell McIntosh – 25/1

Connor Wynne 33/1

Mitieli Vulikijapani – 50/1

Hull KR

Ryan Hall – 20/1

Will Tate/Louis Senior – 25/1

Tom Opacic – 100/1

Leeds Rhinos

Ash Handley – 11/1

Derrell Olpherts/David Fusitu’a – 20/1

Harry Newman – 50/1

Leigh Leopards

Josh Charnley – 20/1

Tom Briscoe – 25/1

Tom Nisbet – 40/1

Salford Red Devils

Ken Sio – 16/1

Joe Burgess – 20/1

Rhys Williams – 25/1

St Helens

Tommy Makinson – 11/1

Tee Riston – 20/1

Jon Bennison – 22/1

Wakefield Trinity

Lewis Murphy – 18/1

Tom Lineham/Lee Kershaw/Jorge Taufua – 33/1

Max Jowitt – 50/1

Warrington Wolves

Matty Ashton/Josh Thewlis – 16/1

Matt Dufty – 20/1

Greg Minikin – 25/1

Wigan Warriors

Bevan French – 7/1

Liam Marshall – 14/1

Jai Field – 16/1