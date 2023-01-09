Leeds Rhinos and rugby league legend Rob Burrow to make Doncaster trip with family ahead of debut for Beep Beep Burrow

LEEDS RHINOS and rugby league legend Rob Burrow and his family will be making a trip to Doncaster tomorrow to watch the horse – Beep Beep Burrow – make his debut on the track.

The horse is a six-year-old, who was given the name Beep Beep Burrow because that is what Rob’s nickname was whilst at Leeds, and is trained by Jedd O’Keeffe in Middleham, just like predecessor Burrow Seven.

Former Leeds teammate Barrie McDermott helped set up a racing club behind Burrow Seven, with the horse producing over £100,000 in membership money. However, six-year-old Burrow Seven was eventually forced to retire after niggling injuries.

Now, Beep Beep Burrow will debut at Doncaster at 3.30pm tomorrow, against 16 rivals in a race which has been retitled the Good Luck “Beep Beep Burrow” Open Maiden National Hunt Flat Race following a Sky Bet initiative.

Leading jockey Paul Hanagan spoke about Beep Beep Burrow’s debut and Rob’s love for horse racing.

“Beep Beep Burrow is in great hands, I’m a big fan of Jedd O’Keefe and I think Rob will be there with all his family. If people will go up to them and wish them all luck it would be great,” Hanagan told Sky Sports.

“Rob is a huge racing fan, he’s a legend of rugby league. His fascination with horse racing is second to none.”

Fingers crossed Beep Beep Burrow brings home the winnings tomorrow!