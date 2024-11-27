Every Super League club’s dual-registration partners in 2025

DUAL-REGISTRATION has become a controversial feature of rugby league since its introduction back in 2013.

It’s an arrangement between clubs whereby a rugby league player within the three pyramids of the sport continues to be registered to his current club but can also be registered to play for a club in a lower league.

The system is mostly aimed at young Super League players who are thought to be not quite ready to make the step up to but for whom first team match experience is likely to be beneficial for their development. This also has been extended to Championship teams dual registering with League One clubs.

Here is every Super League club’s dual-registration partners (that have them, of course) for 2025:

Castleford Tigers

Was dual-registered with Batley Bulldogs in 2024 due to former head coach Craig Lingard’s relationship with both clubs, but that agreement has now ended. The Tigers currently don’t have a dual-registration partner.

Catalans Dragons

Was dual-registered with Toulouse Olympique in 2024 and will likely partner up again for 2025, though nothing has been announced.

Huddersfield Giants

Partnered with newly-promoted Championship side Hunslet, with Huddersfield starlet George Flanagan Jnr enjoying a spell at the Parksiders towards the back end of 2024.

Hull FC

Hull FC have not had a dual-registration partner since 2023 when they were allied with former Championship club Newcastle Thunder, who are now in League One.

Hull KR

Partnered with Keighley Cougars and then Featherstone Rovers in 2024, but Hull KR have not announced any such dual-registration agreement as of yet.

Leeds Rhinos

Partnered with Halifax Panthers for the 2024 season but have not yet confirmed any such agreement for 2025.

Leigh Leopards

Partnered with Rochdale Hornets in 2023, but Leigh Leopards were keen to utilise their reserve grade in 2024. No partner for 2025.

Salford Red Devils

Partnered with Barrow Raiders for 2025.

St Helens

Partnered with Swinton Lions in 2024, but no agreement has yet been struck for 2025 with Swinton now playing in League One.

Wakefield Trinity

Partnered with Batley Bulldogs for 2025.

Warrington Wolves

Partnered with League One side Keighley Cougars as well as Championship club Widnes Vikings for 2025.

Wigan Warriors

Partnered with the likes of Wakefield Trinity, Barrow Raiders and Midlands Hurricanes in 2024, but no agreement has yet been reached for 2025.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast