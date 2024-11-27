Five bold predictions for the 2025 Super League season

THE 2025 Super League season isn’t too far away in the grand scheme of things, with just three months between now and the start of the new campaign.

Predictions continue to come in thick and fast for the 2025 season, so here are five bold predictions for the 2025 season.

1. Hull KR will finally win a trophy

It’s been two years of near misses for Hull KR. In 2023 they made the Challenge Cup Final but lost out to Leigh Leopards in Golden Point before going down 9-2 to the Wigan Warriors in the 2024 Super League Grand Final. Head coach Willie Peters and the rest of the Rovers squad will be hardened from these experiences, and, with the recruitment of Rhyse Martin and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, they have a stronger side on paper in 2025 than they did in 2024. It could well be third time lucky for the East Yorkshire club next season.

2. St Helens will finish outside the top four again

St Helens were poor by their standards in 2024, with Paul Wellens’ side finishing sixth – the club’s lowest-ever ranking in the summer era. Wellens signed a one-year deal to take into 2025 and with Lee Briers and Eamon O’Carroll in tow, there is hope in Merseyside that an improvement in 2025 will be forthcoming. However, the issues that were prevalent in 2024 – such as an ageing squad – have not been fixed in their entirety and whilst they will likely pick up more victories next season, the top four may just be out of reach.

3. Mikey Lewis to win back-to-back Man of Steel awards

He would be the first person to do so since Paul Sculthorpe did it for St Helens in 2001 and 2002, but bet against Mikey Lewis winning the Steve Prescott Man of Steel again at your peril. The England international was superb for Hull KR in 2024 and with another year’s experience under his belt, Lewis is only going to get better with Rovers reaping the rewards. On his day, there is perhaps no one more exciting than the 23-year-old – with Wigan Warriors star Bevan French a potential exception – so it’s no surprise that Lewis accrues as many man-of-the-match performances as he does.

4. Salford Red Devils will make the top six again

They defied all odds to finish inside the top four in 2024 and now Salford Red Devils will be hoping to do exactly that in 2025 as well. Head coach Paul Rowley will want to bow out with a bang as a director of rugby role awaits him at the end of next season, and whilst everyone continues to predict a Salford downfall, the club continues to rally and impress. Marc Sneyd and Jayden Nikorima will be better for their half-season partnership in the last campaign, whilst new recruits Esan Marsters, Chris Hill, Joe Bullock and Justin Sangare will add firepower up front.

5. Jackson Hastings will return mid-season

For a number of months, Jackson Hastings has been linked with a return to Super League and although those rumours have been squashed, it doesn’t mean that something in the future can happen. Hastings will forever be a hero at the Salford Red Devils, whilst Leeds Rhinos have been linked with the halfback in the past. And, although he appears happy in the NRL, if he isn’t getting played at Newcastle Knights in 2025 than he might seek other opportunities like any normal player would.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast