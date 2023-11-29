Every Super League club’s kits for the 2024 season

WITH the 2024 Super League season three months away, top flight clubs have been working hard to release new kits for the forthcoming fixtures.

Among the kits released by the 12 Super League clubs, there are some absolute beauties which have, unsurprisingly, been a big hit with rugby league fans no matter who they support.

Here are all the kits released by Super League sides so far.

Castleford Tigers

Home

Away

Catalans Dragons

Home

Away

Huddersfield Giants

Home

Away

Hull FC

Home

Away

Hull KR

Home

Away

Alternate

Leeds Rhinos

Home

Away

Leigh Leopards

Home

Away

Not yet released

London Broncos

Home

Away

Not yet released

Salford Red Devils

Home

Not yet released

Away

Not yet released

St Helens

Home

Away

Warrington Wolves

Home

Away

Wigan Warriors

Home

Away

