Every Super League club’s kits for the 2024 season

WITH the 2024 Super League season three months away, top flight clubs have been working hard to release new kits for the forthcoming fixtures.
Among the kits released by the 12 Super League clubs, there are some absolute beauties which have, unsurprisingly, been a big hit with rugby league fans no matter who they support.
Here are all the kits released by Super League sides so far.
Castleford Tigers
Home
Away
Catalans Dragons
Home
Away
Huddersfield Giants
Home
Away
Hull FC
Home
Away
Hull KR
Home
Away
Alternate
Leeds Rhinos
Home
Away
Leigh Leopards
Home
Away
Not yet released
London Broncos
Home
Away
Not yet released
Salford Red Devils
Home
Not yet released
Away
Not yet released
St Helens
Home
Away
Warrington Wolves
Home
Away
Wigan Warriors
Home
Away
