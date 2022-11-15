Every Super League club’s quota situation going into 2023 with Castleford Tigers, Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos doing big business

WITH recruitment and retention in full swing for the 2023 Super League season, most clubs have confirmed their business.

Whilst the likes of Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC have recruited big, others such as Wigan Warriors and St Helens have added minimal recruits to already star-studded squads.

Each club is allowed seven non-federation trained players, that is, those players who did not get trained by a Rugby League European Federation club as a junior

But, just what does every club’s quota situation look like for 2023?

Castleford Tigers

The Tigers currently have no quota spots available with all seven taken: Kenny Edwards, Bureta Faraimo, Mahe Fonua, Jake Mamo, Suaia Matagi, Jacob Miller, Albert Vete.

Catalans Dragons

It is an interesting time for Catalans because though they have one quota spot left, the French club have also shown the door to Dylan Napa and Josh Drinkwater. That being said, six are currently taken: Josh Drinkwater, Manu Ma’u, Tyrone May, Dylan Napa, Mitchell Pearce, Siosiua Taukieaho.

Huddersfield Giants

All seven are currently taken in Ian Watson’s squad despite the late departure of Danny Levi: Sebastine Ikahihifo, Tui Lolohea, Esan Marsters, Chris McQueen, Kevin Naiqama, Nathan Peats, Luke Yates.

Hull FC

Some great business by Hull FC has seen the club fill their seven quota spots: Jake Clifford, Kane Evans, Tex Hoy, Joe Lovodua, Ligi Sao, Chris Satae, Carlos Tuimavave.

Hull KR

Hull KR have also filled their seven quota spots with some great quality signings: Lachlan Coote, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Rhys Kennedy, Kane Linnett, Tom Opacic, Matt Parcell, Sauaso Sue.

Leeds Rhinos

Though Leeds have signed Sam Lisone from the Gold Coast Titans in recent weeks, the retirement of Matt Prior has left the door open for another recruit with only six quota spots taken up: Blake Austin, David Fusitu’a, Sam Lisone, Rhyse Martin, Aidan Sezer, Zane Tetevano.

Leigh Leopards

The newly rebranded Leigh Leopards currently have one quota player too many, with centre Nene MacDonald being heavily linked with a move to Leeds: Tom Amone, John Asiata, Blake Ferguson, Edwin Ipape, Ricky Leutele, Nene MacDonald, Ben Nakubuwai, Kai O’Donnell.

Salford Red Devils

Salford now have the seven quota spots filled following the signing of Leigh man Sam Stone: Sitaleki Akauola, Brodie Croft, Tim Lafai, Ken Sio, Sam Stone, King Vuniyayawa, Shane Wright.

St Helens

St Helens have kept all of their overseas contingent from 2022 – a rarity in the modern day: James Bell, Will Hopoate, Konrad Hurrell, Joey Lussick, Sione Mata’utia, Agnatius Paasi, Curtis Sironen.

Wakefield Trinity

Whereas Saints have kept all of their overseas players, four of Wakefield’s left at the end of 2022 with the club still needing to fill two spots: Mason Lino, Kevin Proctor, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jorge Taufua, Jai Whitbread.

Warrington Wolves

Daryl Powell’s side still have one quota spot remaining following the departures of Jason Clark and Billy Magoulias. Interestingly, only Peter Mata’utia from this list started the 2022 season: Matt Dufty, Sam Kasiano, Peter Mata’utia, Josh McGuire, Thomas Mikaele, Paul Vaughan.

Wigan Warriors

Like St Helens, Wigan too have been able to nail down all of their overseas recruits for 2023 as well with the deal for Bevan French one of the most significant in the club’s history: Cade Cust, Kaide Ellis, Jai Field, Bevan French, Willie Isa, Patrick Mago, Abbas Miski.