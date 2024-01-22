Every World Club Challenge attendance as Wigan Warriors set to break ten-year record

WIGAN WARRIORS, this morning, announced that their World Club Challenge clash with NRL premiers Penrith Panthers is now sold out.

That means that 25,133 people will be flocking to the DW Stadium to watch the best of the best go head to head in what promises to be an incredible tie between two heavyweights.

The Warriors, of course, were successful against Catalans Dragons in a 10-2 win whilst Penrith overcame Brisbane Broncos 26-24 in the NRL equivalent.

In terms of where Wigan’s attendance against Penrith will rank, it will be the highest attended World Club Challenge fixture since 2014, when 31,515 people made the trip to the Sydney Cricket Ground as Wigan went down 36-14 to the Roosters.

But, where does it rank in terms of the history of the competition?

1976 – Eastern Suburbs 25-2 St Helens – Sydney Cricket Ground – 26,865

1987 – Wigan Warriors 8-2 Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles – Central Park – 36,895

1989 – Widnes Vikings 30-18 Canberra Raiders – Old Trafford – 30,786

1991 – Wigan Warriors (2) 21-4 Penrith Panthers – Anfield – 20,152

1992 – Brisbane Broncos 22-8 Wigan Warriors – Central Park – 17,764

1994 – Wigan Warriors (3) 20-14 Brisbane Broncos – Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre – 54,220

1997 – Brisbane Broncos (2) 36-12 Hunter Mariners – Mount Smart Stadium – 10,300

2000 – Melbourne Storm 44-6 St Helens – DW Stadium – 13,394

2001 – St Helens 20-18 Brisbane Broncos – Reebok Stadium – 16,041

2002 – Bradford Bulls 41-26 Newcastle Knights – John Smith’s Stadium – 21,113

2003 – Sydney Roosters (2) 38-0 St Helens – Reebok Stadium – 19,807

2004 – Bradford Bulls (2) 22-4 Penrith Panthers – John Smith’s Stadium – 18,962

2005 – Leeds Rhinos 39-32 Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs – Elland Road – 37,028

2006 – Bradford Bulls (3) 30-10 Wests Tigers – John Smith’s Stadium – 19,207

2007 – St Helens (2) 18-14 Brisbane Broncos – Reebok Stadium – 23,207

2008 – Leeds Rhinos (2) 11-4 Melbourne Storm – Elland Road – 33,204

2009 – Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles 28-20 Leeds Rhinos – Elland Road – 32,569

2010 – Melbourne Storm 18-10 Leeds Rhinos – Elland Road – 27,697

2011 – St George Illawarra Dragons 21-15 Wigan Warriors – DW Stadium – 24,268

2012 – Leeds Rhinos (3) 26-12 Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles – Headingley Stadium – 21,062

2013 – Melbourne Storm (2) 18-14 Leeds Rhinos – Headingley Stadium – 20,400

2014 – Sydney Roosters (3) 36-14 Wigan Warriors – Allianz Stadium – 31,515

2015 – South Sydney Rabbitohs 39-0 St Helens – Totally Wicked Stadium – 17,980

2016 – North Queensland Cowboys 38-4 Leeds Rhinos – Headingley Stadium – 19,778

2017 – Wigan Warriors (4) 22-6 Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks – DW Stadium – 21,011

2018 – Melbourne Storm (3) 38-4 Leeds Rhinos – Melbourne Rectangular Stadium – 19,062

2019 Sydney Roosters (4) 20-8 Wigan Warriors – DW Stadium – 21,331

2020 – Sydney Roosters (5) 20-12 St Helens – Totally Wicked Stadium – 16,108

2021 – Cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic – St Helens vs Melbourne Storm)

2022 – Cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic – St Helens vs Penrith Panthers

2023 – St Helens (3) 13-12 Penrith Panthers – Penrith Stadium – 13,783

