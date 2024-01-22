Warrington Wolves issue statement on Halliwell Jones Stadium as capacity at Super League ground increases

WARRINGTON WOLVES will be operating at a greater capacity attendance during the 2024 Super League season.

The Cheshire club’s application to the Council for a new Ground Safety Certificate has bee approved, with the new 15,300 capacity coming into force on 3rd February 2024.

The Halliwell Jones Stadium broke a stadium capacity record last year when 15,026 fans attended the Wolves’ Round 9 Super League clash against Wigan Warriors.

Warrington will play two pre-season fixtures at home ahead of the new campaign. Local rivals Widnes Vikings will be visiting the Halliwell Jones on Friday night, with a 7.30pm kick-off.

The club will then be celebrating Joe Philbin’s Testimonial when the Wolves welcome Challenge Cup holders Leigh Leopards on Saturday 3 February, with a kick-off time of 5.30pm.

It’s been an off-season of change for Warrington, with new head coach Sam Burgess getting to grips with his new side with a number of new faces also making the move to the Cheshire club including ex-Newcastle Knights forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon and PNG star Rodrick Tai.

