Everything you need to know about the Challenge Cup first and second round draws

The draws for the first and second round of the 2022 Challenge Cup will take place this (Tuesday) evening as the road to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium begins.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the draws…

When and where are the draws?

The draws will take place from 5.30pm from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which will host the final of the competition for the very time next May.

The double draw will be streamed live on the BBC Red Button as well as the RFL’s Our League website and app.

Who is in the first round?

The first round the competition will only involve amateur sides, who make their return after missing out on a 2021 edition which was slimmed down due to the effects of Covid on the sport.

There are 28 teams in the hat for the opening draw, half of them coming from the National Conference League.

Teams representing the Southern Conference League, Cumberland League, North East League, North West Men’s League, Pennine League and Yorkshire Men’s League are also in the cup.

There are also sides from Ireland, Scotland and Wales, as well as the four service teams – the Army, Great Britain Police, RAF and Royal Navy.

The ball numbers are as follows:

1 Bentley

2 Bridgend Blue Bulls

3 British Army

4 Edinburgh Eagles

5 Ellenborough Rangers

6 Featherstone Lions

7 Galway Tribesmen

8 Great Britain Police

9 Hunslet Club Parkside

10 Jarrow Vikings

11 Leigh Miners Rangers

12 Lock Lane

13 London Chargers

14 Milford

15 Orrell St James

16 Pilkington Recs

17 RAF

18 Rochdale Mayfield

19 Royal Navy

20 Siddal

21 Stanningley

22 Thatto Heath Crusaders

23 Thornhill Trojans

24 Upton

25 West Hull

26 Wests Warriors

27 Wigan St Patricks

28 York Acorn

Who is in the second round?

The second round will involve the 14 winners of first-round ties, along with the 10 participating League 1 teams who enter at this stage.

Every third-tier side is involved except for Cornwall, who have opted out of the competition for 2022.

The ball numbers are as follows:

1-14 First Round winners

15 Doncaster

16 Hunslet

17 Keighley Cougars

18 London Skolars

19 Midlands Hurricanes

20 North Wales Crusaders

21 Oldham

22 Rochdale Hornets

23 Swinton Lions

24 West Wales Raiders

Who will conduct the draw?

England star Morgan Knowles, fresh from signing a new contract with St Helens, will conduct the draw having won the Challenge Cup trophy last season.

He will be joined by Michael Dawson, a former Tottenham Hotspur captain and now a club ambassador.

When will matches be played?

First-round matches will be played on the weekend of January 15-16, with the second round taking place two weeks later on the weekend of January 29-30.

When do Super League and Championship clubs enter?

