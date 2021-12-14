Castleford Tigers youngster joins Newcastle Thunder for season loan

Newcastle Thunder have announced the signing of Castleford Tigers forward Lewis Peachey on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old has made 13 appearances for the Super League club but will spend the 2022 season gaining experience in the Championship.

Castleford do have the ability to recall Peachey, who can play in the second row or at prop, from the loan during the campaign.

“I’ve had that first taste of playing first-team rugby and I think Thunder will be a good opportunity to get more of that, improve as a player and gain the experience that is going to be key for me to improve and help the team,” said Peachey.

Newcastle head coach Eamon O’Carroll added: “Lewis is a good young player with Super League experience and is looking for more first-team opportunities to progress as a player.

“That is something that he has the chance to claim here with us as well as training in a full-time environment as he’s used to.”