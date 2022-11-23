Ex-Bradford Bulls and Catalans Dragons forward Elliott Whitehead reveals surprising career decision

FORMER Bradford Bulls and Catalans Dragons forward Elliott Whitehead has revealed that it is likely he will not play for England again following the World Cup.

The current Canberra Raiders captain hasn’t ruled out playing for his country at all in the near future but explains that his head may well have decided his future for him after England’s semi-final exit at the hands of Samoa in the World Cup.

“I know I played well, but it’s disappointing the way it ended. It’s probably the last time I’ll play for England,” Whitehead told the Canberra Times.

“That’s not official, I don’t know what will be, but in my head I felt like it would be my last time.

“I wanted to finish on a high and obviously that didn’t happen.

“It was disappointing, but for the international game Samoa did something special – a bit similar to Tonga in 2017.

“We saw the support that got behind them and it’s only going to be good for the international game as a whole.”

Whitehead has played 343 top flight games in both the NRL and Super League, becoming one of England’s most consistent performers in recent seasons.