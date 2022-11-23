Halifax Panthers swoop for ex-Hull FC and Hull KR back

HALIFAX Panthers have swooped for a former Hull KR and Hull FC man with their new signing coming out of retirement.

Halifax-born Nick Rawsthorne returns to The Shay where he began his career after coming through the clubs reserve grade system, making his debut back in 2016 with an eye catching four tries in his first seven senior appearances.

The former Hull FC, Hull Kingston Rovers and Toronto Wolfpack three quarter departed the Panthers after the 2021 season, announcing his retirement from Rugby League. But the 27 year old couldn’t stay away for long, returning to the place it all started for his third spell with Halifax after just 12 months out of the game.

“It’s good to be back to be honest”, said Rawsthorne. “It’ll take me a few weeks to get back into things but I’m feeling good and ready for it. Coming back into the group with the boys, it’s like nothing has changed. They’ve been really welcoming and I’m just buzzing to be back and ready to crack on.”

On his return from retirement: “I just really missed the game. I thought I needed a year away from Rugby League just to concentrate on work and family and things, and I’ve done that. So I wanted to come back and I didn’t want to do that with anyone else except Halifax so I’m buzzing to be back.”

“This year is a special occasion for the club and I think it’s going to be really good. I think we can do better than ever as well and hopefully, we can do that for the fans.”

“Nick has been looking for an opportunity to get back in and we are happy to give him that”, said Fax boss Simon Grix. “Nick is well aware this is likely his last shot at resurrecting his career, so it is in his hands to get to the level required to force his face in. There has always been potential and undoubtable talent there with Nick, he’s got a fair task on his hands but we are happy to support him in this and see where it takes us.”