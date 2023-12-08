Ex-Bradford Bulls and Dewsbury Rams player Ryan Smith aiming to break world record

YES, you read it right! Former Bradford Bulls and Dewsbury Rams player Ryan Smith is aiming to break a world record that he himself set five years ago.

The Telegraph and Argus has revealed that Smith, who also played for Keighley Cougars during a ten-year rugby league career, is aiming to complete over 9,119 chest-to-ground burpees in 24 hours.

Five years ago, he beat the same world record in 12 hours five years ago with 4,545 after fundraising for the treatment of a child battling cancer, with Smith now fundraising for the Like for a Kid charity.

Smith, 35, told The Telegraph and Argus: “I believe that this event has the potential to inspire our community, showcasing the strength of determination and the impact we can make when we come together for a greater purpose.

“I’m a fitness fanatic and competed in men’s physique and now in Hyrox where I’ve just made the world championships.

“This 24-hour challenge will, however, be the toughest challenge I’ve ever put my body and mind through.”

You can donate to his fundraising page here.

