Ex-Super League referee takes aim at ‘confusing’ new rugby league tackle law

FORMER Super League referee Richard Silverwood has taken aim at the ‘confusing’ new rugby league tackle law that will see tackles made above the armpit illegal.

That rule change will come into being in the amateur game in 2024 to then be introduced in the professional game for 2025.

The tackle height law is as follows: “At all levels of Community Rugby League, and at Age Grade at professional clubs (including Reserve Grade), the legal limit for any contact is to be lowered – from shoulder height (ie below the neck) to arm pit height (ie below the shoulder).”

Silverwood, however, believes that the new law will make it even more difficult for referees out on the field to police.

Silverwood posted on X: “I am all for a safe sport, however the illegal tackles and video is confusing. All 3 illegal are below the armpit but defender is upright? What is it, below the armpit? Or you can’t be upright as a defender? Feel sorry for the officials who have to police this. More pressure.”

What do you make of the law change? Let us know in the comments.

