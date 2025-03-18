Ex-Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity halfback Lee Gaskell finds new club

HUNSLET RLFC have announced signing of experienced halfback Lee Gaskell until the end of the 2025 Championship season.

Gaskell, 34, who can play in the halves, fullback or centre, joins the Parksiders after making 190 appearances in Super League.

He broke into the St Helens team in 2010 and featured in a Super League Grand Final barely a year later, playing in Saints’ defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

Gaskell later joined the Bradford Bulls before signing with Huddersfield Giants in 2017, spending five years with the West Yorkshire club before then moving to Wakefield Trinity.

He returned to Bradford in 2023 and played a key part as the Bulls reached the Championship play-off semi-final against Toulouse in 2024.

With long-term injuries to a number of key players, Hunslet boss Dean Muir recognised the importance of signing Gaskell: “To sign someone with Lee’s experience and quality is great for our group. Lee will add leadership and direction on the field.

“He sets good standards at training and has a wealth of experience at the highest level, having played in Super League and the Championship. I am excited to start working with him.”

Gaskell revealed that he turned down other offers to join Hunslet: “I had a number of offers and opportunities during the off-season, but nothing that grabbed my attention. When Dean got in touch last week, it just felt right to take up this opportunity.

“It’s an exciting time to be at Hunslet. I cant wait to get back playing. I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead, and helping Hunslet move up the Championship table.”