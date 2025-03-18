Huddersfield Giants forward glad to have picked rugby league over union

JACK BILLINGTON is more than happy to have picked Rugby League over the other code.

The forward was a promising player in rugby union even while part of Huddersfield Giants’ Scholarship and Academy teams.

As well as playing union for his school, Rishworth – whose alumni include George Ford and Gareth Widdop – Billington played for Old Brodleians and received Yorkshire and England age-group call-ups.

But when the opportunity to tour South Africa with England Under-18s came along, Billington made the decision to commit instead to a 13-a-side career.

At the time, he said Huddersfield was “more professional and supportive” whereas “in union you turn 18 and you’re leaving without knowing what your future looks like”.

And having now established himself in the Giants’ first team and signed a new two-year contract extension, it’s a move that has paid off.

“It means the world to me that the club have offered me an extension,” said the 20-year-old.

“I had to make a very difficult decision a few years ago whether to go on tour to South Africa with England rugby union or sign an Academy deal at the Giants and, looking back now, I wouldn’t change it for the world.

“The club have shown me so much support on and off the field and I am very grateful for this opportunity.”

Billington made his first two senior Huddersfield appearances last season, alongside a loan spell at Dewsbury Rams.

And the backrower had already surpassed that total by end of February, by appearing in their Challenge Cup win over Hunslet plus the first two rounds of the Super League season.

Giants coach Luke Robinson said: “He’s really built on the hard work he’s put in and we’re looking forward to seeing how he progresses.

“In the games he’s played, he’s slotted right in and not looked out of place. He’s a big figure and can hold his own versus some of the very best.”