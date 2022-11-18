Ex-Bradford Bulls and Warrington Wolves man joins Championship side

THERE has been a considerable amount of wheeling and dealing already done for the 2023 season.

Well, for one Championship club, that wheeling and dealing has continued this week with the Batley Bulldogs swooping for a former Warrington Wolves and ex-Bradford Bulls prop Samy Kibula.

The 23-year-old, who was born in the Congolese capital of Kinshasa, came through the ranks at the Wigan Warriors, but played just one game before leaving for pastures new in 2020.

That club was the Warrington Wolves after a number of loan spells failed to help Kibula force his way into the first-team at Wigan.

At Warrington, the barnstorming forward didn’t fare too much better either, registering two appearances for the Cheshire club before moving permanently to the Bradford Bulls in 2022.

Kibula made 13 appearances for the Bulls in 2022 but has now made the short move to Batley.