St Helens’ Super League star ‘on the radar of every NRL team’ following Rugby League World Cup

ST Helens’ Super League star Jack Welsby is said to be ‘on the radar of every NRL team’ following his excellent showing in the Rugby League World Cup.

Just 21 years of age, Welsby has been lighting up Super League in recent seasons with the Saints, but he went into the World Cup relatively unheard of in Australia.

That being said, the Daily Telegraph is now reporting that ‘his performances at the World Cup have put him on the radar of every NRL team’ and that we ‘shouldn’t be surprised at some point in his career if he ends up in the NRL.’

A Shevington Sharks amateur star, Welsby rose through the ranks to debut for Saints in 2018 before his crowning glory came in the 2020 Grand Final, scoring in the last second of normal time to hand the Merseyside club their second title in a row.

Since then, Welsby has gone on to become one of Saints’ most important players, being able to play in almost any position in the field with aplomb.

Thought of generally as a fullback, the 21-year-old played much of the World Cup in the halves alongside Warrington Wolves man George Williams and it’s at this tournament where his name has been put in lights.