Ex-Castleford, Featherstone and Wigan prop Mitch Clark finds new club

FORMER Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers and Wigan Warriors prop Mitch Clark has found a new club.

Clark has been in and around the Championship for a number of years, having previously played for Bradford Bulls, Featherstone Rovers and Doncaster amongst dual-registration/loan spells with others and has now signed a two-year deal with Sheffield Eagles.

Known for his destructive carries and a talented offloading game, the Kiwi – son of former Bradford and Featherstone player Trevor Clark – will be wanting to hit the ground running in the Steel City.

Director of Rugby Mark Aston commented: “We’re happy to be bringing Mitch on board.”H

“He can really bring something to the team, some power into the pack that is much needed across the course of a season.

“He’s good friends with the likes of Jesse and QLT so he’ll fit into the group seamlessly.”

