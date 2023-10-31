Wakefield Trinity star Reece Lyne joins shock club as Doncaster fend off Super League interest

WAKEFIELD TRINITY star Reece Lyne has joined a shock club.

Lyne becomes the Doncaster’s third new signing since securing promotion to the Betfred Championship, having seen off strong competition – including from the Super League – for the services of the experienced centre.

Dons chief executive Carl Hall said: “Reece is someone that Richard Horne knows really well. Rich tasked me with going to get him because he knows how well he’ll fit into the group here.

“He’s over the moon that we’ve got him because he knows what he’ll bring to the group over the next three years.

“This is a really big signing for us and we’re really pleased to get it done.”

Lyne arrives at the Eco-Power Stadium after scoring two tries in 15 appearances for Wakefield Trinity in top flight rugby league in 2023.

The 30-year-old has 250 senior appearances to his name and has been capped with England at international level.

He came through the ranks at hometown club Hull FC and made his Super League debut in 2010 before Richard Agar took him to Trinity in 2012 as a 19-year-old.

Lyne departs the Be Well Support Stadium having made 233 appearances for Trinity, scoring 64 tries.

