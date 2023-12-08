Ex-Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos halfback Callum McLelland joins new club

FORMER Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos halfback Callum McLelland has made the surprising move to a new club.

In a massive coup for the League One side, Midlands Hurricanes have swooped for playmaker, who quit rugby league earlier this year following a number of serious injuries.

