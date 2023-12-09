Rugby league legend Graham Steadman set to join Featherstone Rovers

RUGBY LEAGUE legend Graham Steadman is set to join Featherstone Rovers.

The 62-year-old is a household name in Yorkshire, having had spells with Huddersfield York, Featherstone and Castleford as well as with Australian side Gold Coast.

Steadman, a fullback that could change the game on a sixpence, is joining Featherstone on a short-term consultancy basis to assist head coach James Ford and assistant Ian Hardman during pre-season, League Express understands.

The Knottingley-born maverick made almost 100 appearances for Rovers between 1986 and 1989 before becoming a cult hero at Castleford, where he made over 200 appearances between 1989 and 1997.

Steadman has held many roles in rugby union in the past few decades, taking roles in the Ireland and Scotland national sides as well as Newcastle Falcons, Cardiff Blues and London Scottish.

He moved to the Hull Ionians in 2021 as head of rugby but will now link up with Featherstone.

