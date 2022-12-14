Ex-Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils star Justin Carney pictured in new club colours for the first time

FORMER Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils star Justin Carney has been pictured in his new club colours for the first time.

Carney had played almost 50 NRL games between 2008 and 2012 before then Castleford head coach Ian Millward brought him to West Yorkshire.

It was a match made in heaven as the human wrecking ball became a firm fans’ favourite at the Jungle in his three-and-a-half seasons spent there, scoring 63 tries in 62 appearances.

Despite that, Carney was suspended by the club in August 2015 and did not play again for the Super League club.

With his Castleford future seemingly over, Carney joined Salford Red Devils in November 2015 on a one-year loan deal, which then became a permanent three-year deal in April 2016.

After leaving Salford, Carney joined Hull Kingston Rovers for the 2018 season before retiring at the end of that year and returning to Australia, where he joined Nyngan Tigers as captain-coach for 2019.

He would then go on to join the Trangie Magpies where he played during the 2022 season.

League Express previously reported that Carney would coach the Albury Thunder side in 2023 after leaving the Magpies to move closer to his family and children.

And now he has been pictured in his new club colours for the first time, sporting the green and black strip of the Thunder with a stern look on his face!

Interestingly, his fellow reserve grade coach, Etuate Uaisele, was a winger that played for the Dewsbury Rams, Featherstone Rovers and the Bradford Bulls in the 2010s.