Leigh Leopards look to have swooped for Wigan Warriors man for Super League 2023

LEIGH LEOPARDS look to have swooped for a Wigan Warriors man ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

That man is Wigan fullback Umyla Hanley who was pictured in full Leigh training gear on the Leopards’ Instagram last night.

Hanley has found first-team opportunities at the DW Stadium limited since debuting back in 2020 and has made ten appearances, scoring five tries.

The fullback spent 2022 on loan at Newcastle Thunder, registering ten appearances but now looks to have made the short move to the Leigh Sports Village ahead of 2023.

Leigh have already signed the likes of Zak Hardaker, Ricky Leutele, Gareth O’Brien and Oliver Holmes for next season as they look to survive their first season back in Super League – something which the club has failed to do so on their last three times in the top flight.

In recent weeks, owner Derek Beaumont has been teasing for a new signing, and, following the exits of Blake Ferguson and Nene MacDonald, that has looked increasingly likely.