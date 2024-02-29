Ex-Castleford Tigers and St Helens man Jordan Turner reveals he would only ever take one coaching job

JORDAN TURNER is entering the final stages of what has been an illustrious playing career.

At the age of 35, Turner has signed for his hometown club, Oldham, for the 2024 League One season despite having offers from Super League and Championship clubs.

In signing for Oldham, Turner is also helping out in a coaching capacity, with a leadership and captaincy role alongside fellow new recruit Joe Wardle under a new part-time regime.

But, would Turner ever be tempted to go into coaching when he does hang up his boots for good? Well there is only one job he would ever take.

“I’ve always said no and I still stand by that viewpoint. The only way I’d get into coaching – and I told Mike Ford (Oldham’s managing director) this – would be to coach Oldham.

“I don’t think I’ve got any interest in coaching anyone else. Being a coach isn’t something I’ve aspired to be but I would aspire to coach Oldham if that makes sense.

“It might come down the line and things change overnight in rugby league. I have changed my mind along the way and during my career, but at the moment, I’ve got no aspirations to coach anyone else other than Oldham.”

It’s an exciting time to be an Oldham fan; the club has relocated back to Boundary Park and returning chairman Bill Quinn has backed new head coach Sean Long with strong financial support to build a squad capable of challenging most Championship sides.

For Turner, however, it’s about respecting the competition and not getting too far ahead of themselves as things stand.

“We are heading into the unknown a little bit, but the sky is the limit. We are starting from ground zero being in League One and going through what the club has been through in the past,” Turner continued.

“We do, however, need to not get ahead of ourselves and not disrespect anybody. We are a League One club, the main priority is get out of this division and get Oldham back in the Championship. Where the club goes from there is anyone’s guess.

“The owners are ambitious, I’m ambitious whilst I’m in and around the club, but to look past this season and getting out of League One would be silly because we’ve got a lot of things to do before we start thinking of higher heights.”

