Leigh Leopards outside back Keanan Brand makes short-term loan move to Championship side Bradford Bulls

BRADFORD BULLS have announced the signing of centre Keanan Brand on an initial two-week loan from Super League outfit Leigh Leopards.

Brand, 25, made his professional debut for Widnes Vikings in 2019 before going on to be nominated for the Betfred Championship Young Player of the Year.

A short stint at Warrington Wolves preceded a temporary move to the Leigh Sports Village, with that move becoming permanent for the 2022 season. Brand scored 13 tries in 23 appearances for Adrian Lam’s side.

Bradford Bulls Head Coach Eamon O’Carroll said: “It’s really pleasing to be able to bring in someone of Keanan’s ability. He will add some much-needed depth to our squad.

“Keanan is a competitor, who has a great skill set and ability to break the line but more importantly when I spoke with him, he expressed his excitement about joining us on loan.

“I’d like to thank Adrian Lam, Derek Beaumont and Chris Chester for allowing Keanan to join the Bulls. I look forward to working with Keanan for a 2nd time round and along with the rest of the staff, helping him develop further.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.