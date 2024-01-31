Ex-Castleford Tigers assistant finds new club after declining Super League offer

FORMER Castleford Tigers assistant coach Dane Dorahy has found a new club after declining an offer to join the Super League club on a permanent basis.

Dorahy was brought to The Jungle towards the back end of the 2023 Super League season alongside former London Broncos boss Danny Ward in a bid to help Castleford stave off relegation.

The Tigers managed to do that but neither Ward nor Dorahy are at the club in 2024 with the latter declining an offer.

“The opportunity to test myself as a coach at the elite level in the Super League was an outstanding experience and one I’m really proud of, helping to keep Castleford in the Super League,” Dorahy told League Express.

“I obviously decided not to accept the club’s offer to stay at Cas and relocate my family to the UK, which was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make. I absolutely loved being at Cas.

“By the time I traveled home it was the week before the NRL Grand Final and most clubs had already filled their full-time coaching positions with staff for 2024.

Though Dorahy struggled initially, the former halfback has accepted the assistant coach position at the Manly Sea Eagles’ reserves side.

“I had an opportunity to assist and mentor a first time head coach and good friend in the Illawarra Steelers program, which I was actually excited for.

“Then just before Christmas I was approached by Wayne Lambkin at the Manly Sea Eagles to see if I’d be interested in assisting him with the NRL reserve grade team.

“After talking and then meeting Wayne at Brookvale Oval, along with other NRL staff, I was excited and grateful for the opportunity to be back at NRL second grade level, where I’d previously been a head coach at South Sydney Rabbitohs.

“I’m really looking forward to getting through the next period of trials to see how the players and team performs, before kicking off the season.”

