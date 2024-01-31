Two Challenge Cup Third Round fixtures to be broadcast on the BBC and The Sportsman

BBC Sport will be at Craven Park, Barrow-in-Furness on Saturday 10 February, when Championship side Barrow Raiders host League One Oldham in Round 3 of the Betfred Challenge Cup.

The Raiders defeated League One Workington Town in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup last weekend, but Sean Long’s side will travel in confidence having beaten 1895 Cup holders Halifax Panthers in their opening group match. Oldham also defeated Barrow 20-6 in when the sides last met in the competition in 2021.

Barrow Raiders versus Oldham will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online on Saturday 10 February from 12.20pm.

On Sunday The Sportsman will be in Dewsbury, where the Rams take on York Knights in an all-Championship clash (KO 2pm). York triumphed 22-10 on their last visit to Ram Stadium in 2022, but Dewsbury were proudly unbeaten at home last season when they gained promotion from League One.

Betfred Challenge Cup Round 3 fixtures

Barrow Raiders v Oldham (Saturday 10 February, 12.30pm) BBC iPlayer

Batley Bulldogs v Workington Town (Sunday 11 February, 2pm)

Bradford Bulls v North Wales Crusaders (Sunday 11 February, 3pm)

Cornwall v York Acorn (Saturday 10 February, 1pm)

Dewsbury Rams v York Knights (Sunday 11 February, 2pm) The Sportsman

Halifax Panthers v Whitehaven (Sunday 11 February, 3pm)

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Wests Warriors (Saturday 10 February, 2.30pm)

Hunslet v Keighley Cougars (Sunday 11 February, 3pm – TBC)

Lock Lane v Hunslet ARLFC (Saturday 10 February, 2pm)

Rochdale Hornets v Midlands Hurricanes (Sunday 11 February, 3pm)

Sheffield Eagles v Newcastle Thunder (Saturday 10 February, 2pm)

Stanningley v Wath Brow Hornets (Saturday 10 February, 2pm)

Swinton Lions v West Hull (Sunday 11 February, 3pm)

Siddal v Wakefield Trinity Saturday (Saturday 10 February, 2pm – TBC)

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Featherstone Rovers (Sunday 11 February, 2pm – TBC)

Widnes Vikings v Doncaster (Sunday 11 February, 3pm)

