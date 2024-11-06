Ex-Castleford Tigers captain Paul McShane signs for new club

FORMER Castleford Tigers hooker Paul McShane has signed a two-year deal with Championship side York Knights.

McShane, who left Castleford Tigers at the end of the last campaign after making more than 200 appearances over ten seasons, is the Knights’ first new signing for next season.

As well as being part of the playing squad, McShane also work alongside Mark Applegarth and the coaching staff.

The 34-year-old began his career at Leeds Rhinos, where he progressed through the Academy. During his five years at Headingley, he featured on the bench in the 2012 World Club Challenge win over Manly Sea Eagles.

After time on loan at Hull FC and Widnes, McShane moved on to Wakefield Trinity, registering 51 appearances before joining Castleford in 2015.

During his time with the Tigers, he earned two England caps, and was named Man of Steel in 2020.

McShane was also an integral part of the squad that won the Super League League Leaders Shield in 2017, and reached that year’s Super League Grand Final.

While injury has limited the number of games in the past two seasons in Super League, McShane arrives at York ready for the next stage of his career.

He said: “It’s really exciting. It’s a new challenge and the role I’m going in to is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time.

“It’s a great opportunity at a good club, with a good team and a good coaching set up already in place.

“They’re ambitious and want to push for Super League. If I can play a part in that, that’ll be great.”

Knights head coach, Mark Applegarth said: “I’m really delighted to have Paul on board.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him and helping get him started on his professional coaching journey as well.

“First and foremost, we’ve signed him as a player. He’s still got some quality years ahead of him.

“He’s been there and done it all in terms of what he’s achieved in his role at Castleford.

“He’ll add a lot of leadership to the team. He’ll be a mentor for a lot of our younger players.

“He also knows the standard needed to achieve at top level rugby, so I’m absolutely delighted to have Paul on board.”

