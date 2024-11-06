Date lined up for Super League’s Magic Weekend as return to Newcastle and St James’ Park on the cards

AN official at Newcastle City Council has revealed that a return of Super League’s Magic Weekend to the city is being lined up following a year away.

The 2024 Magic Weekend event took place at Leeds United’s Elland Road – but it was far from a popular choice with the attendance totalling the second lowest figure in the concept’s history.

A return to Newcastle has been touted in rugby league circles for a number of months, with the RL Commercial’s Managing Director, Rhodri Jones, previously outlining the desire to bring the concept back to to the north east.

Now, Jim Mawdsley, the local authority’s principal advisor on events and culture, has confirmed that a return is likely – with a date also being lined up on August bank holiday weekend.

Mawdsley, per ITV, said: “We are in negotiations with Rugby League Super League about bringing Magic Weekend back to the city. The reason we didn’t have it this year was because we couldn’t find a date at St James’ Park, due to Rugby League changing its schedule.

“But we believe at this point that we may have found a date [in 2025] to suit all parties.”

Despite being from Yorkshire, Labour councillor Dan Greenhough has called for the Magic Weekend’s return to St James’ Park.

Greenhough said: “It was a bit of a damp squib this year in Leeds – and I say that as a Yorkshireman. I would be very proud to see it brought back to Newcastle and we know how much it brings into the local economy.”

