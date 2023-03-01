Ex-Castleford Tigers favourite and Salford Red Devils prop Lee Jewitt finds new club

BACK in 2014, Lee Jewitt was plying his trade for the Castleford Tigers – a side that had gone into their first full season under former coach Daryl Powell.

Powell had taken over at the West Yorkshire club midway through the 2023 Super League season from the sacked Ian Millward and quickly began to turn around the fortunes of the Tigers.

One man who impressed in Powell’s first full season in 2014 was Jewitt – not least with his late try against the Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals confirming Castleford’s place in the final four of the prestigious competition.

36-year-old Jewitt left the Jungle at the end of 2016 after registering 40 appearances during his three-year spell at the club, but he will is fondly remembered on the terraces at Castleford.

But, Jewitt began his career at Wigan, making two appearances before moving on to the then-named Salford City Reds where he spent seven seasons.

There he made over 100 appearances but departed for the Limoux Grizzlies in 2013 before Castleford came calling.

Folllowing his spell with the Tigers, Jewitt made a foray into Australia with the Townsville Blackhawks before returning to the UK with Hull KR.

He hung up his boots in 2021 and went into psychology and therapy.

That being said, Jewitt will lace up those boots once more in 2023 having signed for National Conference League side Waterhead Warriors ARLFC.

The club announced on Twitter: “We are delighted to announce former Wigan and Castleford forward @LeeJewitt32 has joined us for the forthcoming @OfficialNCL season it will be great to welcome Lee back to where it all began as he returns to his former community club.”