Huddersfield Giants could wear protective clothing to offset bruising and infection concerns of Wakefield Trinity pitch, head coach Ian Watson confirms

MUCH of the week leading up to Wakefield Trinity’s home clash against the Huddersfield Giants on Friday night has concentrated on the Belle Vue pitch.

After being re-inspected by an independent regulator this afternoon, the fixture will go ahead with the surface previously causing concern, especially for Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara.

“The boys have got no skin left on their legs, it’s a big issue for Wakefield moving forward. I haven’t seen anything like that in terms of blisters and blood like that in there.

“I’m not a fan of the new pitches if that’s the outcome. That’s going to create issues I’m sure and they will have to play on it every other week.

“I didn’t realise it was quite like that. I’ve seen pictures during pre-season, but it’s an issue. That’s the worst dressing room for skin taken care off legs without a doubt.”

Now, Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson has confirmed his players may wear protective clothing to offset any potential consequences of the ground.

“Wearing skins is an option,” Watson said. “We will put it to the players if they feel comfortable with that.

“A lot of them do train in them and some may feel more comfortable wearing skins. We’ll let them decide.”

“It’s about preparing and making sure the medical team have got things for after the game so it lessens the impact of whatever results we get from the game,” Watson continued.

“We train on that kind of surface so hopefully the experience and the body training on those surfaces will help us anyway.

“What we have got though is a really good medical team who have got things in places if anything arises from that game.