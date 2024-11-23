Ex-Castleford Tigers forward Elie El-Zakhem’s new club now confirmed

FORMER Castleford Tigers forward Elie El-Zakhem’s new club has now been confirmed.

The Lebanese forward, who made 26 appearances for Castleford during the 2024 Super League season, left the Tigers after citing homesickness as his reason halfway through a two-year deal with the West Yorkshire side.

Having returned to Australia, El-Zakhem had been spotted in pre-season training for the North Queensland Cowboys.

But, a deal has now been confirmed at Queensland Cup side Mackay Cutters for the 2025 season.

Last month, the 26-year-old spoke to League Express about his reason for leaving The Jungle, stating: “I left the club just because I was just homesick to be honest,” El-Zakhem told League Express.

“I left on good terms with the club and they respected my decision when I asked for a release.

“I haven’t ruled out coming back to play in the UK and I would definitely be open to it but my main priority now is finding a club in Australia closer to home.

“That’s something I haven’t been able to do yet.”

