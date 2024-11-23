London Broncos linked with shock ownership takeover

LONDON BRONCOS are being linked with a shock takeover.

According to The Daily Telegraph, NRL legend Robbie Farah and his business partner Jai Ayoub are looking at potentially saving the ailing Championship club following the withdrawal of owner David Hughes.

Ayoub and Farah are partners in Two4Seven, a business that offers tailored trips to global sporting events, with the pair interested in looking to expand their interests.

Both Farah and Ayoub have a great relationship with former London head coach Tony Rea, with the trio working together with the Lebanon rugby league side.

Farah played 274 first-grade games in total for Wests Tigers, including 149 as captain, while also playing 26 games for the South Sydney Rabbitohs as part of his 300-game NRL career.

Hughes announced he would be stepping down from the Broncos after almost three decades in charge following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Hughes said at the time: “After 27 eventful years of which we spent 20 years in the Super League, I have decided on behalf of myself and the Hughes family that we will step down at the end of the season. We will make every effort to facilitate anyone interested in taking over the club to lead it through the Championship.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast