Ex-Castleford Tigers forward spotted in training for new side

FORMER Castleford Tigers forward Elie El-Zakhem has been spotted in training for a new side following his exit from the Super League club.

El-Zakhem left the Tigers after citing homesickness as his reason halfway through a two-year deal with the West Yorkshire side.

Now, having returned to Australia, the Lebanon international has been spotted in pre-season training for the North Queensland Cowboys.

SPOTTED: Former Parramatta forward Elie El-Zakhem has joined the Cowboys for pre-season training. The Lebanese international has returned to Australia after feeling homesick in England. We are currently chasing what deal he would be on. pic.twitter.com/bkeEQyVnF6 — The League Scene (@LeagueScenePod) November 19, 2024

Last month, the 26-year-old spoke to League Express about his reason for leaving The Jungle, stating: “I left the club just because I was just homesick to be honest,” El-Zakhem told League Express.

“I left on good terms with the club and they respected my decision when I asked for a release.

“I haven’t ruled out coming back to play in the UK and I would definitely be open to it but my main priority now is finding a club in Australia closer to home.

“That’s something I haven’t been able to do yet.”

Now it appears as though El-Zakhem could well be heading for a deal with the Cowboys, or at least a train-and-trial contract.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast