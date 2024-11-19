Tyrone May gives honest verdict on Hull KR future and whether brother, Taylan, came close to signing for Super League club

IT’S fair to say that Tyrone May has fit seamlessly into life at Hull KR.

After two seasons with the Catalans Dragons, May made the move to the UK ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

In doing so, the 28-year-old helped Rovers make the Super League Grand Final for the first time in the modern era – though a 9-2 defeat to the Wigan Warriors scuppered any hopes of a fairytale first year at Craven Park.

May initially signed a two-year deal with the Robins, meaning he will be out of contract at the end of 2025.

But, as things stand, the Samoa international is keen to focus on playing, though admitting he does want to play alongside both brothers Taylan and Terrell.

“I haven’t thought about it really, I’m just thinking about playing this year. I’m looking forward to starting the season and playing especially with a few, new familiar faces that I have played with before,” May told League Express.

“It’s a hard one because me and my brothers had always emphasised the fact that we wanted to play together, but if it doesn’t work out then we all have our own paths and we do our own thing.

“I definitely feel comfortable at KR and I have no issue if there is a place for me to stay.”

There was a period towards the back end of the 2024 season when younger brother Taylan May came to the UK following off-field problems in the NRL, with ‘Tiny’ spotted wearing a KR top alongside Tyrone.

However, Tyrone has revealed that there was never any chance of the winger joining Rovers.

“He was never close to signing. He was just here to get away from all the stuff back home. He has his own stuff going on and once that is settled then hopefully he will have a future in the game.

“He’s doing fine. Because I’ve been back home, we’ve been training together a fair bit, getting on with our business and getting in shape for the new season.”