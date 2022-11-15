Ex-Castleford Tigers, Hull FC and Bradford Bulls prop Andy Lynch takes up coaching role

FORMER Castleford Tigers, Hull FC and Bradford Bulls prop Andy Lynch has taken up a coaching role.

The 43-year-old has been living in Australia since retiring at the end of the 2017 Super League season after helping his beloved Castleford to their first ever League Leaders’ Shield and maiden Grand Final.

Lynch registered almost 500 Super League appearances over an 18-year career, with over 200 coming for Bradford and over 200 for Castleford.

In between those two spells, the prop forward joined Hull FC in 2012 where he spent two seasons, captaining the Black and Whites to a Challenge Cup Final.

Now Lynch has taken up a coaching role in Australia and is on the lookout for new players to join, League Express understands.

That club is the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs based in Mollymook, New South Wales which is a two-hour journey from Sydney an Canberra.

The Bulldogs compete in Group 7 but need professional players for the 2023 season.