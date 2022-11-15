Ex-Hull FC halfback Josh Reynolds reveals offers from English clubs following Super League stint

FORMER Hull FC halfback Josh Reynolds has revealed that he had offers from English clubs following his Super League stint in East Yorkshire.

However, the halfback decided to return to his boyhood club Canterbury Bulldogs for the twilight of his career following his 18 months in the UK.

“I finished in Hull not the way I wanted to,” Reynolds admitted on The Bye Round podcast.

“I didn’t get to finish up the season and I had a really good think about it there and then and I thought I could be done.

“I had gone over to England and it hadn’t gone to plan – I had a couple of little offers over in England but I thought I was done over there if I’m completely honest.”

Now it’s up to Reynolds to convince the Bulldogs’ hierarchy to give him a full contract with the halfback currently only on a train and trial deal meaning he will be earning $1000 a week.

The 33-year-old began his career with Canterbury, debuting back in 2011 before making almost 150 appearances for the NRL club in seven seasons.

A move to Wests Tigers came about ahead of the 2018 season, but Reynolds would make just 22 appearances with his time at Concord a struggle.

The halfback then earned a deal with Hull going into the 2021 Super League season with Reynolds making 25 appearances altogether for the Black and Whites.