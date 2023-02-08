Ex-Castleford Tigers star Jacques O’Neill wants shock Super League return

FORMER Castleford Tigers star Jacques O’Neill is looking for a shock return to Super League.

The Cumbrian went on hit reality TV show Love Island last summer but left six weeks into life in the villa, citing his mental health issues as the reason.

Since then, O’Neill’s fame has shot up with the 23-year-old generating over 1.3 million followers on Instagram as the ex-Tiger jets off to places like Saudi Arabia.

However, despite the online fame, O’Neill wants to return to the sport that he loves. When asked about a potential return to the sport, the 23-year-old was keen.

“I’m hoping soon, honest,” O’Neill said on Sky Sports.

“I’m hoping sooner rather than later though because I miss it.

“I’m going to be honest – when you love something as a kid it doesn’t go away and I want to be back.”

It remains to be seen which clubs would be interested in bringing O’Neill back to the sport, but, one thing is for sure, it would generate a great deal of interest.