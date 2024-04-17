Ex-Castleford Tigers star Kenny Edwards exits rugby league for new position

FORMER Castleford Tigers star Kenny Edwards has exited rugby league to take up a new position, helping budding young rugby league players make it to the next level.

The 34-year-old left Queensland Cup side Mackay Cutters earlier in the week by mutual consent in order to concentrate on his career outside playing.

And now Edwards, who also had spells in Super League with Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants, is aiming to grow his academy.

“I’ve got my own rugby league academy now and I just don’t have the time to be semi-pro and putting all that time into it,” Edwards told League Express.

“I loved my time at the Cutters though and I’m so thankful that they agreed to release me to allow me to pursue this.”

Edwards also has the ambition to go into coaching, but at present he is focused on growing his ever-burgeoning academy.

“I just finished my first event yesterday, it’s been awesome. We had well over 100 kids attend. I go from a school holiday clinic to an elite academy next week.

“We’ve got an extra 20 kids who weren’t a part of the school holiday clinic that are on the waiting list too. I’m loving it.

“I’m also going into coaching, but as of yet I’m fully focused on my academy. We go from one location to two for the next school holidays.

“We will keep growing throughout regional Queensland with every school holiday that comes up, we will be adding locations.”

