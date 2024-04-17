Hull FC owner Adam Pearson sends message to Super League club’s fans

HULL FC owner Adam Pearson has sent a message to the club’s fans, insisting that he wants a real legacy with Hull FC.

The Black and Whites are in yet another transition period following the exit of Tony Smith as head coach last week.

Not only did Smith come in for criticism from the Black and Whites’ fans following a dismal start to the 2024 Super League season, but so has owner Pearson.

For Pearson himself, however, he is owning the responsibility as he reveals that a new director of rugby will take some of the pressure off of him.

“Nobody is absconding from responsibility from my end. I’m living it day in, day out. For me to have a legacy at Hull that I possess at the minute is not something I’m proud of,” Pearson told BBC Radio Humberside.

“I don’t want to be yesterday’s man. I’m re-energised and will go at this with my full commitment and taking on a director of rugby will take pressure off myself.

“The director of rugby wants to be above the parapet, he wants to take ownership for the signings we make and the coach we bring in.”

Though he feels that fans deserve a right to be kept in the loop, Pearson himself believes that some things are better left behind closed doors.

“I’m old school, I don’t think the chairman should be spouting in the news every week just to keep the fans happy. I’ve been working on the investment for about six months diligently through a corporate broker in Leeds, doing it professionally.

“Therefore, you can’t talk about that process because the minute you do, people try to guess which rich man is going to buy it and it all becomes a nonsense. So, we are trying to do it professionally behind the scenes.

“Could we have communicated how poorly the team has been doing? I think we’ve got plenty of platforms saying that, but we’ve been far from good enough.

“I can’t come out after every game and say how poor we have been. If people want me to communicate more then I will do but as far as the investment process is concerned, I will be closing that communication down after this interview.

“It’s not in people’s interest to put names out there because people will run away from it.”

