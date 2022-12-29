Super League-linked NRL star Martin Taupau set to find new club

SUPER LEAGUE-linked NRL star Martin Taupau is set to find a new club ahead of the 2023 season.

Taupau had been struggling to find a new club following the infighting between the Rugby League Players’ Association (RLPA) and the NRL over the salary cap and minimum wage.

The Samoa international had been linked with a move with to the Parramatta Eels as well as Super League during the 2022 season but neither moves came off, with Taupau fearing for his career.

Now, however, according to the Daily Telegraph, the hulking forward is set to sign for the Eels after the issue with the salary cap has been resolved.

As many as five NRL clubs had expressed an interest in signing Taupau with the 32-year-old biding his time for a new club.

Now it looks like his patience has paid off despite previous Super League interest.