Ex-Castleford Tigers stars Jy Hitchcox and Grant Millington reunite at new club following Super League exits

FORMER Castleford Tigers stars Jy Hitchcox and Grant Millington are set to reunite at a new club following their Super League exits.

Whilst Millington has been in Australia for a year following his retirement from professional rugby league at the end of 2021, Hitchcox has left the UK in recent weeks after failing to land a move to another Super League or Championship side.

Hitchcox had played for the Leigh Leopards during the 2022 Championship season in which the Lancashire club won promotion to the top flight, but spent the second half of the year on loan at the Rochdale Hornets.

After being let go by Leigh, the former Castleford and Toulouse Olympique winger was left a free agent and decided to return to Australia.

Now League Express understands that Hitchcox will be playing for local rugby league side Western Suburbs Red Devils in 2023 whilst working in the coal mines alongside Millington, who began playing for the Red Devils in 2022.

The club is a member of the Country Rugby League and compete in the Illawarra Rugby League premiership.

It’s quite a brilliant reunion considering both players were key men for the Tigers during the record-breaking 2017 Super League season in which Castleford reached their first ever Grand Final as well as finishing top for the first time in the club’s history.

33-year-old Hitchcox registered 30 appearances for the Tigers over a three-year period where he established himself as one of the greatest finishers in Super League as well as one of the fastest wingers.

Millington, meanwhile, etched himself into Castleford folklore as possibly the club’s greatest overseas player in history, registering almost 250 appearances in nine seasons.