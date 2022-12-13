Which players could miss round one of Super League? Castleford Tigers, Hull FC, Hull KR and Warrington Wolves stars included

A number of Super League players are still in recovery mode following the culmination of the 2022 season.

As pre-season continues, those players still on the sidelines will be working hard to get back to full fitness and show their teammates and rivals just what they can do on the field.

In terms of those players who will miss the opening round of Super League, though, who are they?

Castleford Tigers

Danny Richardson – ACL

Catalans Dragons

Tyrone May – hip

Huddersfield Giants

Harvey Livett – knee

Hull FC

Jake Trueman – ACL

Carlos Tuimavave – Achilles

Hull KR

Rhys Kennedy – knee

Harvey Moore – ACL and Meniscus

Salford Red Devils

Ryan Brierley – knee

Kallum Watkins – bicep/shoulder

St Helens

Alex Walmsley – ankle

Warrington Wolves

Connor Wrench – ACL

As things stand, it doesn’t appear as though the Wigan Warriors have no injury concerns going into the new season with both Cade Cust and Liam Farrell returning to training in recent weeks after missing the last few weeks and months of last season.

For Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity, the same can be said with both West Yorkshire sides looking fit and raring to go for 2023 whilst Leigh Leopards look to have a clean bill of health as they prepare for their first season back in the top flight.