Ex-Castleford Tigers winger Greg Eden’s move to Featherstone Rovers breaks down

FORMER Castleford Tigers winger Greg Eden will NOT be moving to Featherstone Rovers following the club’s failure to earn promotion to Super League.

Effectively now a free agent following his exit from The Jungle at the end of the 2023 Super League season, Eden wants a move to a top flight side, League Express understands.

Of course, being 32 years of age and suffering with a number of long-term injuries in recent years, options could be limited but there is no doubting the winger’s class once out on the field.

Eden became a try-scoring freak for Castleford in the seven seasons he has been at the club since 2017, registering 112 tries in 122 appearances.

The 32-year-old began his career at The Jungle, playing just three games in 2011 before moving on to pastures new with the Huddersfield Giants.

There he spent just one season before joining Hull KR, Salford Red Devils and then Brisbane Broncos in the NRL.

Eden made seven appearances for the Broncos in two seasons before moving back to Castleford ahead of the 2017 Super League season.

