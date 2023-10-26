Leeds Rhinos starlet Mackenzie Turner finds new club following Super League exit

LEEDS RHINOS starlet Mackenzie Turner has found a new club following the speedster’s exit from the Super League club.

Turner, 20 years of age, has signed a two-year deal with thriving League One club Oldham.

The 20-year-old can play wing, centre and full-back and he becomes the second Rhinos academy graduate to join the club, following Leeds teammate Bailey Aldridge.

“This move is a great opportunity for me, and I’m really excited by the club’s ambitions,” said Turner.

“I can’t wait to be a part of what Oldham are trying to achieve, not only this year but for the future as well.

“My best attributes are my speed and agility, so I’m going to bring a lot of energy to the team.

“I’ve had a few spells in League One already, I’ve really enjoyed it, and I’m looking forward to getting started with the next step of my career with Oldham.”

During the past two seasons, Turner has had several dual-registration spells playing for Cornwall, Hunslet and, most recently, Midlands Hurricanes.

The speedy winger played a key role in Midlands’ recent victory over Roughyeds at the end of August, when he scored a try to help the Hurricanes win 18-10.

He has an impressive try-scoring record in the ten games he’s played so far in the third tier, crossing the line on eight occasions.

Turner started out his rugby league career for Stanningly and, in 2017, he was named man of the match when the club won the Yorkshire Cup.

His performances earned him a scholarship with Leeds Rhinos and by 2022 he had progressed into the reserves.

During the 2022 season, he was the top try scorer after touching down 11 times in 11 games, including a hat-trick against London Broncos.

He successfully kicked a conversion for the Rhinos first team against Wakefield in pre-season but suffered a long-term injury during the game, which put him out of action until June.

Turner finished the season strongly with Midlands, scoring four tries in three games at the back end of the 2023 season.

