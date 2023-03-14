Ex-Castleford Tigers winger Sosaia Feki finds new club after injury nightmare

FORMER Castleford Tigers winger Sosaia Feki has found a new club following his injury nightmare at the West Yorkshire side.

Feki signed for the Tigers on a three-year deal ahead of the 2020 Super League season, but played just one game in those three years after suffering a number of devastating injuries.

It was a horrific run of issues that blighted the 31-year-old after impressing in the NRL with Cronulla Sharks, registering almost 150 appearances for the Sydney club over a seven-year period.

Now Feki has linked up with former Castleford stars Jy Hitchcox and Grant Millington at the Western Suburbs Red Devils, League Express understands.

The Red Devils, formed in 1949, are based in Figtree, New South Wales and currently compete in the Illawarra Rugby League premiership.

The Western Suburbs club last won a Premiership in 2018, but with the former Castleford trio in their ranks, the Red Devils will be aiming up for glory in 2023.

Feki will be hoping to put his injury nightmare behind him as he attempts to find his feet back Down Under after an ill-fated three years in the UK.